Iraq exports 101 mn barrels of crude oil in April

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 2nd May 2022 12:20 pm IST
Oil alarm: Country's oil import bill at 67% of FY21 in just 5 months of FY22
Representative Image

Baghdad: Iraq exported about 101 million barrels of crude oil in April, bringing in revenues of $10.55 billion, the Oil Ministry said.

The average selling price for crude oil in April was $104.09 per barrel, according to a Ministry statement, citing statistics from the State Organization for Marketing of Oil, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 98.1 million barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq via the Port of Basra, and about 2.99 million barrels from the northern province of Kirkuk via the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, the statement said.

MS Education Academy

Oil prices have risen in global markets since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, benefiting Iraq and other oil export countries.

Iraq’s economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for more than 90 per cent of the country’s revenues.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button