Iraq: Two army officers killed in IS attack in Kirkuk province

The attack occurred Saturday night when the Iraqi troops clashed with IS militants after they opened fire on an Army outpost in the al-Debis area.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 12th June 2023 12:15 pm IST
Iraq: Two army officers killed in IS attack in Kirkuk province
Flag of Irsq

Baghdad: Two Iraqi Army officers were killed and three others wounded in an attack by Islamic State (IS) militants in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk, the Iraqi military said.

The attack occurred Saturday night when the Iraqi troops clashed with IS militants after they opened fire on an Army outpost in the al-Debis area, northwest of the namesake provincial capital Kirkuk, nearly 250 km north of Baghdad, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Security Media Cell, a media outlet affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

Also Read
Iraq: 10 IS militants killed in attacks in Diyala province

A military committee arrived at the scene to launch an investigation into the incident, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

MS Education Academy

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, IS remnants have since melted into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 12th June 2023 12:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button