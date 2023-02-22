Iraqi president calls for expanding cooperation with Lebanon

Baghdad: Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid has emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation between Iraq and Lebanon in various fields.

Rashid made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Lebanese caretaker Labour Minister Mustafa Bayram in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, according to a statement released by the Iraqi presidency on Tuesday.

“The President highlighted the need to upgrade the relations between the two countries in economic, commercial and cultural fields,” the statement said.

Rashid also underlined the importance of strengthening the cooperation with Lebanon through the exchange of visits and experiences, especially in the fields of employment, social protection and vocational education, it added.

For his part, Bayram noted that the relations between Lebanon and Iraq had developed through communication and demonstrated their depth under difficult circumstances, Xinhua news agency reported.

During Bayram’s meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani on Monday, the two sides discussed various issues of common interests, including cooperation in the trade of agricultural products and prevention of double taxation, said a statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s media office.