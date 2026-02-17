Irish regulator opens EU probe into Grok over deepfake concerns

London: Elon Musk’s social media platform X faces a European Union privacy investigation after its Grok Artificial Intelligence chatbot started spitting out nonconsensual deepfake images, Ireland’s data privacy regulator said Tuesday, February 17.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said it notified X on Monday, February 16, that it was opening the inquiry under the 27-nation EU’s strict data privacy regulations, adding to the scrutiny X is facing in Europe and other parts of the world over Grok’s behaviour.

Grok sparked a global backlash last month after it started granting requests from X users to undress people with its AI image generation and editing capabilities, including putting females in transparent bikinis or revealing clothing. Researchers said some images appeared to include children. The company later introduced some restrictions on Grok, though authorities in Europe weren’t satisfied.

The Irish watchdog said its investigation focuses on the apparent creation and posting on X of “potentially harmful” nonconsensual intimate or sexualized images containing or involving personal data from Europeans, including children.

X did not respond to a request for comment.

Investigation seeks to determine if X obeyed EU data rules

Grok was built by Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI and is available through X, where its responses to user requests are publicly visible.

The watchdog said the investigation will seek to determine whether X complied with the EU data privacy rules known as GDPR, or the General Data Protection Regulation. Under the rules, the Irish regulator takes the lead on enforcing the bloc’s privacy rules because X’s European headquarters is in Dublin. Violations can result in hefty fines.

The regulator “has been engaging” with X since media reports started circulating weeks earlier about “the alleged ability of X users to prompt the @Grok account on X to generate sexualised images of real people, including children,” Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle said in a press statement.

Spain’s government has ordered prosecutors to investigate X, Meta and TikTok for alleged crimes related to the creation and proliferation of AI-generated child sex abuse material on their platforms, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Tuesday.

“These platforms are attacking the mental health, dignity and rights of our sons and daughters,” Sánchez wrote on X.

Spain announced earlier this month that it was pursuing a ban on access to social media platforms for under-16s.

Earlier this month, French prosecutors raided X’s Paris offices and summoned Musk for questioning. Meanwhile, the data privacy and media regulators in Britain, which has left the EU, have opened their own investigations into X.

Also Read Prosecutors raid X offices in Paris as part of investigation into deepfakes

The platform is already facing a separate EU investigation from Brussels over whether it has been complying with the bloc’s digital rulebook for protecting social media users that requires platforms to curb the spread of illegal content such as child sexual abuse material.