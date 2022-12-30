Irregularities in Waqf Board, audit of accounts a must

Hyderabad: This is not the first time that the accountability of the Telangana Waqf Board is questioned. There is an urgent need for a special committee to review the accounts department and the legal department of the Waqf Board and it is alleged that, if the board does not conduct an audit to improve the conditions of the rent section, then the officials of these departments and employees will spare no minute to destroy the waqf board.

In the government or any private organization, the work of an engineer is taken from an engineer and the work of an accountant is taken from an accountant. The services of legal experts are provided to supervise and consult the affairs of the legal department, similarly, measures are taken to promote the employees by reviewing their grades along with their performance, however, the Waqf Board is an institution where flattery and favoritism become a normal practice and on this basis appointments and promotions have been given.

Chairman Waqf Board Muhammad Masihullah Khan and members of the board should immediately take steps to audit the work done since the establishment of the Telangana Waqf Board in addition to the accounts and the legal departments.

Earlier, the government had announced a CID investigation into the destruction of waqf properties, but no progress has been made. If the Waqf Board is serious to protect its properties, then it should immediately take action against the employees and contractors involved in all these corruptions and irregularities, in addition to such employees who got promotions through flattery and favoritism.

To improve the affairs of the Waqf Board, it is necessary to improve the efficiency of the board by appointing accountants in the accounts department and legal experts in the legal department. It is necessary to know all the details about the relatives of Waqf Board employees and officials. If necessary, transfer them to other departments because there is a huge number of relatives of board employees and officials proving to be a burden for the board.