Hyderabad: Several actors from the South Indian entertainment industry have successfully transitioned into politics over the years, from Tollywood’s Pawan Kalyan to Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who recently launched his own political party. And now, speculation about Allu Arjun making a political debut has been circulating for the past few weeks.

However, the actor’s manager has now issued the clarity on the growing rumours. Here’s the truth.

Icon star Allu Arun

Responding to the ongoing speculation, Allu Arjun’s manager Sharath Chandra Naidu, in the latest interview with Filmy Focus, clarified that the reports are completely false. He said the actor has no plans to enter politics and is currently focused entirely on his film career.

Sharath added that Allu Arjun is one of the busiest stars in the country, with several pan-India projects already in the pipeline. According to him, the actor’s schedule is packed with films for the next several years, making the rumours of a political entry baseless.

The clarification also dismisses speculation that Allu Arjun could enter politics through his family connections. Sharath stressed that there is no truth to such claims and reiterated that the actor’s priority remains cinema.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Raaka, a high-budget action thriller directed by Atlee and co-starring Deepika Padukone.