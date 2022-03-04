Is antibiotic resistance increasing in Telangana?

Hyderabad: Antibiotics are proving ineffective on most patients across Telangana. During the past two years in view of the COVID pandemic, antibiotics were the medicines that were overused due to which there is a growing stream of complaints that these medicines are not proving effective.

It is found that 11 types of antibiotics are not found to be effective on many patients across Telangana.

According to sources, due to the overuse of antibiotics during the COVID pandemic even for ordinary fever and cold, this situation has been created. Medical experts believe that there is an urgent need for avoiding the overuse of antibiotics.

Antibiotics are medicines used to prevent and treat bacterial infections. Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria change in response to the use of these medicines.

Bacteria, not humans or animals, become antibiotic-resistant. These bacteria may infect humans and animals, and the infections they cause are harder to treat than those caused by non-resistant bacteria. Antibiotic resistance leads to higher medical costs, prolonged hospital stays, and increased mortality.

There is an urgent need to change the way antibiotics are prescribed. Even if new medicines are developed, antibiotic resistance will remain a major threat.

Antibiotic resistance has risen to dangerous levels across Telangana threatening the ability to treat common infectious diseases. A growing list of infections – such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, blood poisoning, gonorrhea, and foodborne diseases – are becoming harder, and sometimes impossible, to treat as antibiotics become less effective.

Antibiotics are often over-prescribed by doctors even for ordinary fever, colds, and coughs and over-used by the public.

According to the medical experts, the government and the health department must conduct antibiotic resistance surveys across the state to reduce the impact and limit the spread of antibiotic resistance.