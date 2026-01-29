Mumbai: Ever since singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, fans and music lovers have been eager to know the reason behind such a major decision at the peak of his career.

While Arijit, through his private X account, hinted at a few reasons for stepping away, discussions and speculation among fans and social media users have refused to die down.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has now reacted to Arijit Singh’s decision and shared his perspective based on their long association. Addressing the singer’s retirement, Basu told BBC Hindi that he was not surprised by the announcement and believed it was in line with Arijit’s long-term dreams and interests.

“The whole world was shocked after hearing about his decision, but I was not surprised at all. I have known him for a long time and feel he is extremely talented and wants to do more apart from singing,” Basu said.

The filmmaker also revealed that Arijit Singh has a strong desire to open a school for children and spend time with them.

He further disclosed the singer’s interest in filmmaking, adding that Arijit had once requested him to be taken on as an assistant director during the making of Barfi. “He has an in-depth understanding of filmmaking,” Basu shared.

On January 27, Arijit Singh took to Instagram to officially announce his retirement from playback singing. In his post, he wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you for all the love you have given me over the years. I am happy to announce that I will not be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Whatever the reason may be, all eyes are now on Arijit Singh and his next move.