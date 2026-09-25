Is Bigg Boss 20 scripted? Live feed clips spark fresh doubts

Mumbai: A conversation that seemingly continues unchanged, but with different people suddenly in the frame? Bigg Boss 20 viewers are questioning the show’s authenticity after clips reportedly taken from its live feed began circulating online.

Those sharing the videos claim that contestants appear and disappear between shots within seconds, even as the conversation appears to flow without a break. The apparent mismatch has sparked fresh speculation about how much of the reality show unfolds naturally.

What caught viewers’ attention?

According to viewers flagging the sequence, one shot features Yung DSA, Kanika and Isha. After a cut, Gullu and Rhiti appear in the frame, prompting questions about how the people present could change so quickly.

What has particularly raised eyebrows is the accompanying conversation. Viewers claim the same exchange continues across the shots despite the apparent change in who is present. It is this combination, rather than the camera switch alone, that has fuelled suspicions.

For those questioning the footage, the concern extends beyond a confusing transition. If the conversation remains the same while the scene changes, are viewers watching events in their original sequence? And does the live feed offer the uninterrupted glimpse into the house that they expect?

Does this mean the show is scripted?

The clips, as described, do not establish that contestants are following a script or repeating conversations on instruction. A discrepancy in the footage raises questions about its continuity, but proving that an interaction was staged would require more evidence.

Without the complete sequence, it also remains unclear whether the apparent mismatch originated in the broadcast or in the clips circulating online.

Nevertheless, the discussion puts the spotlight on a question central to Bigg Boss: how much can viewers infer about life inside the house from the footage they see? For now, the videos have given sceptical fans another reason to demand clarity, even as the allegation that the show is scripted remains unproven.