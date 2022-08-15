Is Desh ka yaaro kya kehna: How songs cemented patriotic passion in India

Throughout the course of history as our freedom fighters struggled to overthrow the British rulers, our poets, writers and filmmakers too staged their own duels with the foreign overlords. In 1931 when the famous V. Shantaram wanted to release his film titled Swarajyache Toran, the British head of the censor board (who was also the commissioner of police for Mumbai) spotted the word Swaraj and screamed: “I will ban this film.” Then he had Shantaram evicted from his office. It was Shantaram’s friend Baburao who arranged a compromise and the film was eventually released with some changes and the new title of Udaykaal.

Restrictions before Independence

Such were the conditions that Indian film makers worked in before independence. Indian films made in different languages also played a big role in promoting social harmony and patriotism in the country. Stories and songs have traditionally played a significant role in shaping Indian culture. They have the power to stir up very strong emotions and transform public opinion. There has been no dearth of patriotic films and songs. These songs reminded us of our golden past, our rich heritage, and the great sacrifices made by our freedom fighters.

Lingering songs

In many cases these songs have stayed in our memory because of their intensely charged lyrics and popular tunes. One of the earliest popular patriotic songs was heard in the film Kismet (1943) which went: Door Hato Aye Duniya Walo, Hindustan Hamara Hai. Because of the lyrics, the British government issued an arrest warrant against writer Kavi Pradeep and he had to go into hiding. Kismet shattered all box office records, becoming the first Indian film to gross 10 million rupees at the box office. It ran for 187 continuous weeks at Roxy Cinema in Kolkata, a record that stood for 32 years.

Yeh desh hai veer jawanon ka

Later another song became a big hit. It was from the film Naya Daur which was made in 1957. Starring Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala and Ajit in the lead roles, it had lilting music to back up its popularity. One song was: Yeh desh hai veer jawanon ka, Albelon ka, Mastano ka, Is Desh ka yaaro kya kehna. This song had a rousing, foot tapping Bhangra beat and was sung by Mohammed Rafi and Balbir. The audiences loved it.

Thanks to a solid story line and superb music, Naya Daur became the second highest grossing film of 1957 and also the second-highest grossing Indian film of the whole decade after Mother India.

Songs on children

Schoolchildren in the 1960s were also inspired by songs picturised on children. In 1962 a film was released named Son of India. It was written and directed by Mehboob Khan of Mother India fame and starred Sajid Khan, Simi Garewal and others. The music was composed by Naushad with Shakeel Badayuni as the lyricist.

The film’s soundtrack had some iconic Bollywood songs including Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon, Desh Ka Sipahi Hoon which was a hit throughout the country.

Haqeeqat revealed

The 1964 film Haqeeqat which was about the war between India and China also had some very moving songs. Perhaps the best remembered is: Kar chale hum fida jaan-o-tann sathiyo, Ab tumhare hawale watan sathiyo. Mohammed Rafi’s melodious voice gave the song just the right amount of emotional appeal. Very sober portrayal of their roles by Dharmendra, Priya, Sanjay Khan and Jayant (father of Amjad Khan and Imtiaz Khan) enabled the film to win the National Film Award for second best feature film of the year. The film was written and produced by Chetan Anand who dedicated it to Prime Minister Nehru and the brave Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice on the icy mountain peaks of Ladakh.

Jahan Daal Daal par Sone ki…

Another classic was the song: Jahan Daal Daal par Sone ki, ChidiyaN Karti Hai Basera from the film Sikander-e-Azam made in 1965. The story was set in 326 BC when Alexander (Sikander) played by wrestler Dara Singh had conquered Persia and Kabul. Alexander’s Persian wife Rukhsana was played by Helen while the Indian King Porus’ role was played by Prithviraj Kapoor. The story brings out the drama of the conflict and the fact that the two rulers finally develop respect for each other.

Manoj Kumar directed several patriotic films which also had stirring songs in them. Purab Aur Paschim, Shaheed, Upkar and Kranti have a strong dose of patriotic emotions. The song Mere Desh Ki Dharti Sona Ugle, Ugle Heerey Moti from the film Upkar was a massive hit. Its lyrics capture the essence of love for one’s own land and culture while Mahendra Kapoor’s strong voice gives it the right touch of power and passion.

Later came films and more modern hit songs which cannot be forgotten such as Aye Watan Tere Liye, from Karma, Sandese Aate Hain, from the film Border and A.R. Rehman’s Ma Tujhe Salam. Films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Rang De Basanti, Mangal Pandey: The Rising and even the sports based films – Lagaan by Amir Khan and the Shahrukh Khan starrer Chak De India – created a strong commitment factor among the audience for loyalty to one’s nation.

But there is no doubt that the earlier patriotic films and their songs were the best. Perhaps it was because of the fact that back then many of the film makers, the lyricists, singers, composers and musicians had themselves witnessed the oppression of foreign rule and could bring out their emotions through their works on screen and through music. Their experiences probably helped them to bring out their best when they created all these memorable films and songs. Today, as the nation celebrates its 75th anniversary, we must remember their works with pride, respect and affection.