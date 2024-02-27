Is GHMC ensuring food safety at restaurants in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi has instructed the food inspectors of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to conduct regular inspections of restaurants and eateries in the city to ensure food safety.

However, GHMC records show that only 2534 food samples were sent for testing in 2023, averaging to just seven samples per day.

Only 34 samples termed unsafe

In 2023, GHMC food inspectors conducted 14,889 inspections, and only 34 samples were deemed unsafe, as reported by DC.

A total of 3803 rectification notices were issued last year.

Out of the 2534 food samples sent for testing, 311 were flagged for violations, 265 were termed substandard, and 12 were labeled misbranded.

Hygiene concerns at restaurants in Hyderabad

Due to incidents where cockroaches, lizards, etc., were found in dishes served by some restaurants in Hyderabad, there is a hygiene concern.

Such an incident was reported in a buffet restaurant in the city, indicating that not only roadside stalls and small hotels but also some renowned restaurants lack proper hygiene practices.

Although food inspectors visited these restaurants after online reports, there is a need for an increase in regular food sample testing to ensure food safety.