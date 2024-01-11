Buffet restaurant in Hyderabad under GHMC scrutiny following complaint

Hyderabad: A buffet restaurant in Hyderabad has come under the scrutiny of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) after a video showing a customer finding a cockroach in the Biryani went viral on social media.

The insect was reportedly found in the Biryani served at the buffet restaurant located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Netizens express dissatisfaction with GHMC action

Several complaints about unhygienic food have surfaced in the city recently, prompting GHMC officials to visit the restaurant and collect samples after each incident.

Although the Assistant Food Controller GHMC shared inspection photographs, there has been no update on the actions taken against the restaurant, leading to doubts among netizens.

Following a recent inspection at the famous buffet restaurant in Hyderabad, one netizen expressed concern about recurring incidents and questioned the steps taken for public safety. He also inquired about the outcome of the samples sent for investigation.

officers incidents are recurring now a days & what are the steps taken for safety of public . Any serious checks are going to be there regularly or else only like this whenever caught!!???

What is the outcome frm sample sent to investigation

Bawarchi and deccan delight hotel — Koushik | కౌశిక్ | कौशिक (@sai_koushika) January 10, 2024

Similar concerns were raised when a food safety officer inspected a restaurant premises after a complaint about finding a lizard in the Biryani.

A user urged officials to share the Action Taken Report (ATR) and questioned the fate of the samples.

What really happens with the samples?

Literally no food outlet in HYD is worried about rules and regulations. No one cares to give proper food the money they are taking. — Prasad (@ToughTimes6) December 4, 2023

Hygiene concerns at buffet restaurants in Hyderabad

These incidents raise hygiene concerns at various restaurants located in the city.

Surprisingly, complaints of insects, lizards, and cockroaches in biryani and other dishes are being reported against famous hotels including buffet restaurants in Hyderabad.

It indicates that not only roadside stalls and small hotels but also some renowned restaurants lack proper hygiene practices.

It remains to be seen how concerned authorities will address the rising number of complaints reported against restaurants in Hyderabad.