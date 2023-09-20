Is govt gearing up to notify CAA rules?

Government cited COVID outbreak and subsequent nationwide vaccination efforts as reasons for delay in notifying CAA rules.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th September 2023 1:32 pm IST
CAA rules
Activists of All Assam Students union (AASU) hold placards as they protest demanding to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ahead of Assam assembly election, in Guwahati (ANI Photo/File Photo)

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), which aims to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from three countries, is once again in the headlines as the central government is likely to notify the rules for it.

Quoting sources, News18 reported that the central government may soon notify rules for the CAA, and then a national census will be conducted. Following the national census, the government will proceed with delimitations, the sources added.

COVID delays notifying CAA rules

CAA is an amendment act that was passed in 2019, making Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, Jains, and Christians from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh eligible for Indian citizenship if they have entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

MS Education Academy

As it makes religion one of the criteria for citizenship, it has faced condemnation from various corners of the country.

A massive protest was also held back in 2019, with many political leaders linking the law to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protest ended due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The government cited the COVID outbreak and subsequent nationwide vaccination efforts as the reasons for the delay in notifying the rules for the implementation of CAA.

Delimitation may put South Indian states at disadvantage: KTR

As the central government may also conduct the next delimitation, the process of redrawing the boundaries of constituencies or electoral districts within a country, many leaders from South Indian states, including Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao, have recently voiced concerns about the exercise.

He highlighted that it could potentially put the South Indian states at a disadvantage.

Also Read
KTR highlights how delimitation may put South Indian states at disadvantage

Citing a report by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, KTR has emphasised that the seat share of northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar would surpass that of the entire southern region, comprising Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

As the government may notify the CAA rules and proceed with the delimitation process, it is likely to trigger reactions from various sections of society.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th September 2023 1:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
Back to top button