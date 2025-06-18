Mumbai: Bollywood’s 1999 cult classic Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam holds a timeless place in the hearts of fans for its soul-stirring music and the love triangle between Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn. Even decades later, fans still celebrate the film, thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s poetic storytelling, and the iconic chemistry between the leads, especially the electrifying romance between Nandini and Sameer that still makes hearts flutter.

But will there be a Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2 by any chance in the future? Bhansali has now revealed, putting an end to all expectations and speculations.

As the film completes 26 years today, the filmmaker spoke to Times of India about his experience working on the project and the memorable chemistry between Salman and Aishwarya. When asked, “If you were to remake Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, would you change anything?” Bhansali was clear in his response.

He said, “I wouldn’t remake any of my films—except maybe Khamoshi, and only because of the altered ending. Otherwise, I prefer to leave my stories as they are.”

So, there it is. There will be no Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2.

Speaking more about the film, every song from the movie — be it “Chand Chupa Badal Mein” or “Tadap Tadap” is still cherished among fans.

The film, which also featured stellar performances by Vikram Gokhale, Smita Jaykar, Helen, and Zohra Sehgal, wasn’t just a box office success, it swept major awards too. The film won 4 National Awards (Best Cinematography, Best Music Direction) and 7 Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director (SLB), and Best Actress (Aishwarya Rai).