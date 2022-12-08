‘Is Irani chai from Iran?’ Bandi Sanjay mocks KCR on Make In India remark

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday strongly refuted the repeated allegations made by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) that the Centre is forcibly installing electricity meters to the agriculture pump sets.

Addressing a public rally at Mogilipet village in Jagitial district as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, Bandi Sanjay said it is impossible to install electricity meters without the state government’s approval.

“I challenge the KCR government to prove the Centre wrong. If it does, I will take up complete responsibility for the same. If it doesn’t, will KCR tender an unconditional apology to the public?” the BJP president asked.

Bandi Sanjay asked KCR if he was providing a round-the-clock free power supply to the agriculture sector. “If he doesn’t prove, is he ready to quit politics?” he asked.

Bandi Sanjay alleged that the power distribution companies were in deep crisis as KCR defaulted in clearing subsidy dues to the extent of Rs 60,000 crore. “On the other hand, KCR has imposed a heavy burden on the common man by increasing the power tariff,” he said.

Reacting to KCR’s criticism that Make in India’ is a big farce and that the Centre was allowing the sale of Chinese goods in China Bazars, Bandi Sanjay said, “If only Chinese goods are sold in China Bazar, do Mysore Bajji and Mysore Pak come from Mysore and Irani chai from Iran?”

Sanjay further pointed out the state government’s failure to fulfil pre-election promises including reopening of Muthyampet Sugar Factory, setting up a separate board for Gulf migration victims, and the developing Vemulawada and Basar temples.