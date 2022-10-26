Is Janhvi Kapoor dating her ex? Here’s viral photo

Published: 26th October 2022
Mumbai: Like every year, we saw several big, glitzy Diwali parties of Bollywood this year too. Putting their best stylish foot forward, many people from the tinsel town were spotted at different parties. One such party which caught all the eyeballs is Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali bash.

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Sonam’s Diwali bash. Both were seen arriving together in a car. In the pictures that surfaced online, Shikhar was seen driving the car and Janhvi was seen smiling next to him. Rumour mills have it that Janhvi and Shikhar are dating again now.

Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were in relationship before former’s debut in Bollywood. It was said that Janhvi was the one who broke it off as she was focusing on her acting career. Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of a politician from Maharastra and his brother Veer Pahariya owns an entertainment and gaming company called India wyn.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor’s new movie “Milli” is all set to hit the big screen on November 4 and she has been shooting her upcoming film Bawal co-starring Varun Dhawan.

