Is Karnataka Congress conspiring to field dummy candidate against BJP’s Sudhakar?

Karnataka is set to go to assembly polls in 2023, and as the election approaches, there are allegations that the state congress leaders are conspiring to field a “dummy” candidate against the BJP’s K Sudhakar in the Chikkaballapur constituency. These allegations were made by Congress leader Vinay N (Shyam), who claimed that the party’s proposed candidate, Pradeep Eshwer, is a mere formality and that his selection is part of a larger conspiracy to facilitate Dr. Sudhakar’s victory.

Vinay N (Shyam) alleged that Pradeep Eshwer is a supporter of Dr. Sudhakar, as he has been seen with the BJP candidate at many parties. According to him, Eshwer’s selection as the Congress candidate is part of a larger plot by some Congress leaders in Karnataka to ensure Sudhakar’s victory. Vinay further claims that Veerappa Moily and other Karnataka Congress leaders are behind this conspiracy.

Vinay N has also written a letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) President, explaining his role in local elections and expressing confidence in his victory if given the ticket to contest from Chikkaballapur. He has also alleged that he is the best Congress candidate from the constituency, as he has worked at the grassroots level since Sudhakar left the party in 2018.

If true, the decision to field a dummy candidate is not only unethical but also goes against the interest of the party that is struggling to increase its vote share since 2014.

Who is Sudhakar?

K. Sudhakar is a well-known political figure in Karnataka who is serving as the Minister of Medical Education and Health since February 2020. He was elected as MLA from Chikkaballapur on a Congress ticket in 2018 and was re-elected from the same constituency in 2019 on a BJP ticket.

Sudhakar was one of the MLAs who played a crucial role in toppling the H. D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government of the Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in 2019. With his political experience and influence, Sudhakar continues to be a prominent figure in Karnataka’s political landscape.