Is Khushi Kapoor dating THIS Bollywood actor? Here’s truth

Mumbai: The Archies, which is directed by Zoya Akhter, marked the debut of a few star kids. The movie was released on Netflix and got mixed reactions from the critics and fans. It features Agastya Nanada, Kushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda in lead roles.

After the release of the film, a few of its cast members were linked with each other. Earlier, it was rumoured that Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are dating each other and now rumour mills suggest that Khushi Kapoor is in a serious relationship with Vedang Raina, who played the role of Reggie in ‘The Archies’.

After the rumours of his alleged relationship with Kushi Kapoor circulated online, Vedang Raina addressed the speculation. He said that he is sharing a good camaraderie with Khushi Kapoor and is his good friend. He also clarified that there is nothing more than a friendship between Khushi and him, putting an end to all the rumours.

Vedang Raina also said that he is currently single and is looking for a partner who is sweet, loyal and hard working. He also said that he is confident that he will one day get the type of partner he is longing for.

For the unversed, Vedang Raina is a model of various brands and has around 2 lakh followers on Instagram. Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.