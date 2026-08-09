Is Mustafa Zahid back in Awarapan 2? Truth behind viral claim

Hyderabad: The internet may have allowed nostalgia to run ahead of the facts. Several social media pages are claiming that Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid has returned to the Awarapan franchise with “Tera Mera Rishta 2.0”. Some posts have even declared that “Mustafa Zahid’s voice is back”, but that is not true yet.

The officially released Awarapan 2 track “Tera Mera Rishta Continues” has been sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma. Mustafa’s name appears in the credits because he is one of the original song’s composers, not because he has provided vocals for the new version.

That credit appears to have sparked the confusion, with several pages now presenting his comeback as confirmed news.

There are reports that Mustafa is in talks with producers Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Bhatt to record another version of the song in Dubai. However, the reported collaboration is still awaiting approval from both sides.

Even if the deal materialises, the song will reportedly not be included in Awarapan 2. The makers are said to be considering it only for social media promotions due to the restrictions surrounding collaborations with Pakistani artistes.

Neither Mustafa Zahid nor Vishesh Films has officially announced the recording so far. Lyricist Sayeed Quadri also recently addressed Mustafa’s absence from the sequel’s album, saying that certain decisions had to be taken according to the prevailing circumstances.

While Indian film associations continue to enforce a boycott of Pakistani artistes, it is worth noting that there is no blanket law banning them from working in India. The Bombay High Court rejected a petition seeking such a ban in 2023, and the Supreme Court later refused to interfere with that decision.

Therefore, viral claims announcing that Mustafa Zahid is already back in Awarapan 2 are misleading. A promotional collaboration may still happen, but until either the singer or the makers confirm it, his much-celebrated return remains only a possibility.