Is Nayanthara next Deepika Padukone for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Mumbai: After conquering South Indian cinema, Nayanthara is making her foray in Bollywood now. She played a lead female role in the blockbuster Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has nailed her role perfectly and sent a message across Indian cinema that South Indian actresses are no more less than other Bollywood stars.

Nayanthara In Baiju Bawra?

And now, latest buzz about Nayanthara’s second Bollywood movie has left fans super excited. Speculations are rife that the lady superstar has been approached by renowned Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his upcoming project ‘Baiju Bawra’. The film as per rumours will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Nayanthara.

Yes, Nayanthara who is among top actresses now has been rumoured to play a major role in SLB’s period drama. It is being said that the actress has not given green signal to SLB’s team but she is considering to play the role.

It seems like Nayanthara’s performance in the movie ‘Jawan’ has caught the attention of Bhansali. There’s talk that Nayanthara could be the next leading lady in a Bhansali films, following in the footsteps of Deepika Padukone, who worked with Bhansali on several successful movies that greatly elevated her Bollywood career. Bhansali is known for creating hit films and has a knack for nurturing talent in the industry. This opportunity could be a significant step for Nayanthara in her journey in the world of Hindi cinema.

Well, if she will sign the film it will be a big treat for movie buffs. Fans too will love to see Nayanthara alongside Ranveer and Alia. Let’s wait for an official announcement.