Is Nipah virus deadlier than COVID-19? Know mortality rate

India has reached out to Australia to procure 20 more doses of monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Nipah virus infection.

Published: 16th September 2023 5:43 pm IST
Amid the global rise in COVID-19 cases, India’s Kerala is facing fresh cases of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode district. The Nipah virus has a higher mortality rate than COVID-19.

Recently, at a press conference, the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr. Rajiv Bahl, stated that the Nipah virus has a fatality rate of 40-70 percent, while COVID-19 has only a 2-3 percent fatality rate.

However, Bahl also mentioned that the Nipah virus is not as transmissible as COVID-19.

Nipah Virus outbreak in Kerala

The current outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala is the fourth since 2018. In the latest outbreak, six people have been infected, with two deaths reported.

As no vaccine or medications are available, containment is the only strategy to battle against the virus.

Symptoms of Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infections range from asymptomatic cases to acute respiratory infections and fatal encephalitis. The incubation period is 5-14 days after exposure. Symptoms include:

  1. Fever
  2. Headache
  3. Muscle pain
  4. Vomiting
  5. Sore throat
  6. Drowsiness
  7. Dizziness, etc.

It is transmitted from animals to humans. Additionally, it can spread through contaminated food or direct contact. Fruit bats are the primary carriers, but the virus can also spread through other animals like pigs, goats, horses, dogs, and cats. Person-to-person transmission via bodily fluids is also possible, as well as through food contaminated by an infected animal.

Precautions

Amid the outbreak of the Nipah virus, it is essential to take precautions. Some of them include washing hands frequently, wearing masks, etc.

Although it is currently detected only in Kerala, entire southern Indian states are taking precautions. In Tamil Nadu, checkposts are being placed in the areas bordering Kerala.

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
