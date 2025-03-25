Is Pawan Kalyan quitting film industry? Actor reveals

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan is one of the most loved actors in Telugu cinema. He is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. After his party Janasena won big in the 2024 elections, he has been very busy with political work. Because of this, some of his films got delayed. Many fans started thinking he might retire from acting.

Pawan Clears the Rumors

In a recent interview, Pawan Kalyan clearly said that he will not stop doing movies. He shared, “As long as I need money, I’ll continue to act in movies, that too without compromising on my administrative and political job.”

He also said that acting is his only income and he never started any business. Since he has already signed films, he will finish them.

“I took a lot of inspiration from Henry David Thoreau, yogis, or siddhars. You do something selflessly and work for the people…that’s what I thought. I never amassed that (wealth)…I never started any business, including film production. My only income is cinema. Because I have committed (to films), I now have to do justice.”

Upcoming Movies

Even though he is busy as Deputy CM, Pawan Kalyan has some movies to complete: