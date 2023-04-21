Is Rashami Desai mother to a daughter? Actress reveals

Mumbai: One of the most popular and highest-paid Television actress Rashami Desai recently said that she does not have any children. However, various reports claim that Rashmi Desai and her ex-husband Nandish Sandhu are parents to a girl named Manya Sandhu. Uttaran actress denying the same said that she is not mother to any child but her brother is blessed with two kids.

One of the fans of the actress during an interactive session on social media, asked her, “Do you have a daughter? Says that on the internet but you never mention or post her.. Just curious to know”. To this, Rashami came up with an interesting reply and said, “Technically no” along with a broken heart emoticon. She further said, “I think my family is lucky to have me and I am lucky that my brother is blessed with 2 kids and they both are mine #swastik and #bhavya”.

Rashami and Nandish tied the knot in 2012 while they got divorced in 2016.

On the professional front, Rashami will be seen in Punit J Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull wherein she will be having a dance face off with Rubina Dilaik.