Is Rashmika Mandanna ignoring Tollywood?

Hyderabad: It seems like actress Rasmika Mandanna has become controversy’s favourite child these days she often finds herself in some or the other trouble. After the Kannada film industry controversy, she is now facing backlash for allegedly ignoring Tollywood and she is being accused of not giving the whole respect for the industry.

The reasons for this include her lack of participation in the promotions of her recent film “Varisu/Vaarasudu,” which was produced by Telugu producer Dil Raju, and her focus on Tamil projects and Bollywood films. Rashmika is the female lead but she was not seen anywhere during the movie’s promotions in the Telugu states. Being a prominent celebrity, her promotion of the film in Hyderabad and other Telugu cities would have made a huge difference in the collections of the film.

Additionally, rumours of her dating Vijay Devarakonda and ‘unfair’ trolling regarding the Kannada film industry may also be contributing factors to her avoiding the press in Telugu states.

As we all know this actress is trying her luck in Bollywood and the recent film ‘Mission Majnu’ starring Siddharth Malhotra has received mixed reviews. Fans are assuming that this could be also one of the reasons why Rashmika is avoiding Tollywood for now.

Rashmika Mandanna’s comment about south Indian film music has been criticized by a section of people online, with some reacting angrily on social media. Some fans have also defended the actor.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has another Bollywood movie ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor which is slated to release in mid-2023.