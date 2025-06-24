Is Samantha’s Bollywood dream project facing roadblocks?

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most loved actresses from South India. She made a strong start in Bollywood with her web series The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Fans were waiting to see her next big project — Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, a fantasy series with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. But recently, news came out that the project was cancelled because of money problems and fraud.

What Was the Rumour?

Some reports said that Rakt Brahmand had big budget issues and that one of the earlier producers cheated the team. The makers had to remove 26 days of already shot scenes due to changes in the script. There were also reports that Netflix had a meeting with the makers and didn’t want to spend more money. Many people believed the show was shut down, and that the actors, including Samantha, had moved on.

Raj & DK Give a Clear Answer

But now, the show’s creators, Raj & DK, gave a statement to clear the confusion. In a statement shared by Filmfare, they said,

“This is an ambitious epic project unfolding over multiple schedules. We’ve finished most of our indoor talkie schedule and are now prepping for the next big schedule, which is mostly outdoors and action-packed. The plan is to wait for the rains to clear for a suitable filming window. We also need lush greens for this period piece. So, yeah, we’re prepping for the next big action schedule.”

For Samantha, this poject is very important. She even produced a horror comedy called Shubham recently. Now, she wants to grow in Bollywood, and Rakt Brahmand is a big step. She’s staying strong and excited.