‘Is selling pan masala necessary?’ Youtuber Dhruv Rathee asks Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood’s mega star Shah Rukh Khan officially took the billionaire tag, with Hurun India Rich List 2025 ranking the actor’s net worth at an astounding 1.4 billion dollars in October 2025.

Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s recent video titled “My question to Shah Rukh Khan” estimated the Bollywood star’s net worth which surpasses top Hollywood actors like Tom Cruise and The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), and amounts to approximately 12,400 crore rupees.

In the video, Rathee says, “Shah Rukh Khan ab ek billionaire ban chuke hai. Sahi suna aapne! News reports ke anusar, unki net worth $1.4 billion pohach chuki hai. Rupiyo mein kaha jaaye toh kareeb Rs. 12,400 crore hota hai.” (Shah Rukh Khan is now a billionaire. You heard it right! According to news reports, his net worth has reached $1.4 billion. In rupees, that’s approximately Rs. 12,400 crore.)

“Jaante ho kitna paisa hai yeh? Isko imagine kar pana bhi mushkil hai,” he says (Do you know how much money that is? It’s hard to even imagine).

After deducting taxes and interest rates, Rathee observed that even if the Jawaan actor lived the most luxurious life, flying first class every day and staying in the most expensive hotels, he’d still only be spending around Rs 400-500 crore of his total net worth.

Rathee then posed a pointed question to Khan, “Mera Shah Rukh Khan se sawaal yeh hai, kya itne paise kaafi nahi hai kya? Agar kaafi hai toh kya majburi padi ke paan masala jaisi haani kaarak chiz ko aap abhi bhi promote kar rahe ho?” (My question to Shah Rukh Khan is, isn’t that much money enough? If it is enough, why are you still promoting something as harmful as paan masala?)

He also discussed the reported endorsement fee Khan charged for the paan masala brand back in 2014, and speculated on how much he might be charging nowadays.

“Sawaal yeh hai ke kya aapko yeh extra Rs. 100-200 crore ki sahi mein zarorat bhi hai?” he asks.

He proceeds to comment on the impact in the Indian scenario if Shah Rukh Khan ends the promotion of these harmful products.

“Aur dusri taraf sochkar dekho, desh ka top actor agar yeh haani kaarak chize promote karna bandh kar dega, toh kya impact padega iska desh par? (And think about it another way: if the country’s top actor stops promoting these harmful products, what impact will it have on the country?)”

He ends the video by asking the audience to spread the video so it reaches the superstar himself.