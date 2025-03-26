Is Sunny Deol planning to quit Bollywood and shift to South?

Mumbai: Sunny Deol, one of Bollywood’s biggest action stars, made a strong comeback in 2023 with Gadar 2. After many years without big hits, this film brought him back into the spotlight. Known for movies like Ghayal, Damini, and Border, Sunny won hearts again with his powerful performance.

Now, Sunny is turning his focus to South Indian cinema. At the trailer launch of his new film Jaat, he praised South filmmakers. He said they make films with love, care about the story, and trust their directors. He added, “In the South, the story is the real hero.”

He joked using his famous line, “The whole North has seen the power of this 2.5 kg hand. Now the South will see it.” Sunny said he enjoyed working with the Telugu-based producers of Jaat, Mythri Movie Makers, who also made the hit film Pushpa. He even told them, “Let’s make another film!” and said he might settle in the South.

THE ATOM BOMB OF ACTION 💣 is all set to EXPLODE 💥💥💥#JaatTrailer OUT NOW ❤️‍🔥

▶️ https://t.co/ikli71d8bR



MASS FEAST GUARANTEED!#JAAT GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th 🔥#BaisakhiWithJaat



Directed by @megopichand

Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy pic.twitter.com/P2Nrv2YbdB — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 24, 2025

Sunny also talked about how both he and his brother Bobby Deol are finally getting good roles after many years. He believes Bollywood should learn from the South and return to making meaningful films like Ghatak and Damini.

Earlier, director Anurag Kashyap also said he’s moving to the South because Bollywood has become too commercial and lost its creative side.

Jaat is an action film releasing on April 10 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Regina Cassandra.