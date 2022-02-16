Is there a secret tunnel connecting Charminar and Golconda?

Hyderabad: Locals flocked Charminar in large numbers on Tuesday afternoon, after rumors that a secret tunnel had been uncovered spread during drilling work close to the monument.

Locals began surrounding the construction site, mistaking it to be a part of a complex stairway network or the much-speculated hidden tunnel from Charminar to the Golconda fort.

According to authorities, several slabs were found during work by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to set up a generator to give illumination to Charminar, during power shortages.

Some local politicians protested and voiced their displeasure with construction work being done so close to a protected monument.

Meanwhile, officials from several agencies, including higher ASI officials, arrived on the scene and inspected the uncovered piece.

Later, officials denied the existence of any additional stairway network or hidden passageway. “It was a slab that had been laid a few years ago that had surfaced during today’s work,” informed a senior official.

“We’ve paused work for the time being, and the matter will be investigated,” he added.