Is this the Title for Prabhas and Maruthi’s upcoming film?

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s darling Prabhas has a busy schedule in the film industry, with projects like “Salaar,” “Project K,” and “Spirit.” Among them, a collaboration with director Maruthi has been causing industry buzz.

According to Cine Josh reports, Maruthi’s previous box office results have raised eyebrows, he remains unfazed and determined to deliver a blockbuster movie with Prabhas. The project’s potential titles have been circulating, including “Royal” and “Raja Deluxe,” but the inside scoop reveals a potential winner “Vintage King.”

Prabhas, the protagonist, will wear a classic lungi look for a significant portion of the film, which Maruthi believes will appeal to the audience’s nostalgic feelings.

The star-studded cast includes leading ladies Malavika Mohanan, Nidhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, as well as heavyweights Sanjay Dutt, Satyaraj, and Zarina Wahab.

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the marriage of Prabhas’ star power and Maruthi’s creative vision, hoping for a cinematic masterpiece that will stand the test of time.