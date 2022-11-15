Is TRS trying to bring back Eatala Rajendar to party fold?

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has reportedly decided to bring back former minister Eatala Rajendar to the party fold.

Quoting sources in TRS and BJP, DC reported that Rajendar is likely to be offered a deal that may include Dy chief minister post.

As per a senior TRS leader, KCR is ensuring that BJP does not get breathing space after the Munugode election. He is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring TRS victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

If Rajendar returns to the TRS fold, it will not only strengthen the pink party in the upcoming assembly elections but also ensures that BJP does not recover till the next assembly polls.

What do BJP leaders say?

Though a BJP leader did not deny the claim but said that the party is aware of the offers being made.

However, he expressed confidence that Rajendar will not return to the TRS fold. Another Saffron party leader claimed that the pink party has also given similar offers during Huzurabad bypolls.

Meanwhile, rejecting the claims being made in the political circles, Rajendar said that TRS is launching this campaign against him to stop his rise in the BJP.