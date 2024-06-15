IShowSpeed donates 50,000 USD to Palestine relief

Famous YouTuber “IShowSpeed” has reportedly donated 50,000 US dollars to Palestine Relief after winning a recent Wipeout challenge with fellow YouTuber KSI and MrBeast.

The young internet sensation, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, and is famous as ‘IShowSpeed’ donated his earnings on June 11, which represents half of the 100,000 dollars he earned from the challenge, which was broadcast on his channel on June 5.

Known for his energetic and entertaining live streams, IShowSpeed has consistently shown his support for war-torn Palestine where over 37,000 Palestinians have been killed and 84,000 injured by Israel airstrikes since October 7, 2023.

Also Read Gigi, Bella Hadid donate 1M USD for Palestine relief efforts

He is often seen sharing his views on the ongoing genocidal war in Palestine through several clips on his Twitch and YouTube channels, making statements like “Free Palestine” directed at Israeli settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The American’s move has been widely praised by pro-Palestine activists and fans alike.