Gigi, Bella Hadid donate 1M USD for Palestine relief efforts

In a significant display of solidarity, Palestinian-American supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid have collectively donated 1 million (USD) to support Palestinian relief efforts. The donation will reportedly be distributed among four organizations, HEAL Palestine, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), World Central Kitchen (WCK), and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

The Hadid sisters, whose father is Mohammed Hadid, a Palestinian-American real estate tycoon have been unambiguously vocal for the Palestinian cause and shown their support for Palestinians affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza, according to one of Bella’s representatives.

Organizations and programs

Notably, the four organisations that the Hadid sisters donated to are committed to helping Palestinians in need of humanitarian assistance. The primary areas of focus for HEAL Palestine are youth leadership development, health, education, and assistance in Gaza.

In addition to setting up pediatric cancer centres in Palestine, PCRF provides free medical care to sick and wounded children. Communities impacted by crises, conflicts, and natural catastrophes can receive chef-prepared meals from World Central Kitchen (WCK).

An official from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has been the subject of controversy amid the recent Israel-Gaza conflict due to Israeli allegations of affiliation with Hamas.

Bella Hadid’s voice for Palestine

Bella has been vocal for her motherland Palestine and keeps sharing and posting videos and images of war-torn Gaza to raise awareness about Israeli attacks on civilians.

More recently, she wore a dress adorned with a keffiyeh, also known as a hatta, a traditional Arab headdress pattern, at the Cannes Film Festival to represent the history, labour of love, resilience, and the art of historic Palestinian embroidery.

While posting a picture in a keffiyeh on Instagram Bella wrote, “Palestine on my mind, in my blood and on my heart. Always… While I still have to go to work, even through this horror, to wear our culture makes me a proud Palestinian & I want the world to continue to see Palestine, wherever we go.”

“If you don’t know what’s happening right now in Gaza, watch my stories (and find other accounts leading to Palestinians on the ground) and please educate yourself on the ongoing occupation and genocide that is happening RIGHT NOW in Gaza. Do not be desensitized to the horror that is being endured by the Palestinian people,” she added.