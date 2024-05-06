Ishq Murshid season 2 on cards? Bilal Abbas Khan drops hint

Islamabad: The much-loved Pakistani drama ‘Ishq Murshid’ has bid farewell to its viewers with the airing of its final episode on Friday, May 3, in cinemas and subsequently on YouTube on May 5, Sunday. Starring the dynamic duo of Bilal Abbas Khan as Shahmeer Sikandar/Fazal Baksh and Durefishan Saleem as Shibra, the drama captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and the lead actors’ sizzling chemistry.

Ending on a high note, the drama concluded with Shahmeer and Shibra reuniting after facing challenges in their marriage, much to the delight of fans. Clips from the last episode have been circulating widely on social media and one particular clip that is catching attention hints at a possible sequel to Ishq Murshid.

Ishq Murshid Sequel Rumours

In the viral clip from the last episode’s last segment, Bilal Abbas Khan can be heard telling his friend, “Let’s make a part 2.”

Not just this, adding fuel to the speculation, writer Abdul Khaliq Khan also shared details about the potential sequel in an interview with SAL Ahmed on his YouTube channel. He revealed that Ishq Murshid is a series of writings, with three stories conceptualized. The first story, already viewed by audiences, focused on a character striving to attain love amidst challenges.

Regarding the second season, the writer disclosed that it would revolve around a boy navigating obstacles in a close blood relationship, willing to make sacrifices for their happiness.

The prospect of an ‘Ishq Murshid’ sequel has left fans buzzing with excitement and fans are going gaga over the news.

