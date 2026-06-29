ISKCON releases statement on relieving former VP Radharaman Das

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Sunday evening issued a statement, saying that the former Vice-President and spokesperson of the religious organisation’s Kolkata branch Radharaman Das has been sent on compulsory leave of absence within ISKCON.

The ISKCON also said in the statement that Radharaman Das has also been directed not to represent or speak on behalf of ISKCON before the media, government authorities, or any public forum.

Ananta Bhagavan Das, Legal and Communications Director of ISKCON Kolkata, release a statement: “We wish to inform well-wishers, devotees, all members of the media and the general public that Radharaman Das has been sent on compulsory leave of absence within ISKCON and has also been directed not to represent or speak on behalf of ISKCON before the media, government authorities, or any public forum.”

The statement also said: “Like any orgaisation, especially an organisation like ISKCON, which is serving globally in 100 countries in various cultural, linguistic and social conditions has its rules, standards, mandate and ethics for its members and when a member does not follow his mandate, corrective measures are offered. After multiple requests made to him over the years, ISKCON implemented the corrective measures by sending him on a leave of absence for not following its procedures, acting unilaterally in contravention to ISKCON official stand and interfering in areas beyond his jurisdiction wherein certain actions put the safety and wellbeing of members at risk in different parts of the world. In this period we have encouraged him to reflect and correct his course of action.”

Nearly few hours ago, on Sunday, the ISKCON officially relieved Radharaman Das from all of his organisational responsibilities and ordered him to stop representing or speaking on behalf of the organisation.

While ISKCON conveyed the decision directly to Das to enforce internal discipline, the former Vice-President and spokesperson of the Kolkata branch publicised the specific details of his removal via a social media statement.

Radharaman Das, who was the Vice-President of ISKCON Kolkata, himself informed about the ISKCON’s decision to remove himfrom all organisational positions in a post on social media platform X. He also told that ISKCON has asked him not to represent and speak on behalf of the organisation before the media.

“I wish to inform well-wishers, devotees, all members of the media and the general public that I have been relieved of all my responsibilities within ISKCON and have also been directed not to represent or speak on behalf of ISKCON before the media, government authorities, or any public forum,” Das said in a post on X.

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He also told that the action was taken due to several matters.

As per the communication made to him, Das was removed for speaking publicly and giving media interviews regarding the persecution of Hindus and devotees in Bangladesh, supporting and speaking in relation to Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, the ISKCON monk currently in Dhaka jail.

“Legal Notice to Maneka Gandhi: Sending a legal notice in response to public allegations made against ISKCON by Maneka Gandhi (that ISKCON sells cows to butchers). Filing a cyber complaint concerning derogatory public remarks made against ISKCON by comedian Surleen Kaur. Making public statements defending Sanatana Dharma in response to “Eradicate Sanatan” lobby. Sharing a social media post concerning the historical association of Donald Trump with the 1976 New York Rathayatra. Last Nail: Appearing in a Republic TV interview on May 29, 2026,” Das said.

Despite the action against him, the former ISKCON Kolkata Vice-President noted that he respects the decisions taken by the authorities and will abide by the directions issued to him. “Accordingly, I shall not be interacting with the media or making any further public statements on these matters on behalf of ISKCON. I request journalists and media organisations to kindly respect this position and refrain from seeking comments or interviews,” Das said.

However, it may be noted that the current BJP government in West Bengal recently engaged ISKCON to provide cooked mid-day meals in state-run and state-aided schools within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation limits. Soon after that social media was flooded with posts, saying eggs will no longer be provided to school children in mid-day meals.

Countering the posts shared on social media platforms, the then ISKCON Kolkata Vice-President and Spokesman issued a social media statement alerting people not to be misled by such social media posts.

In his social media statement, Das attached such misleading posts about the proposed mid-day meal menu to be served by ISKCON to make people aware that those posts were “imaginary and totally misleading”.

The said misleading social media post, which Das had attached, had provided a day-wise menu chart, according to which the items lack nutritious ingredients. “It has come to my notice that some people are sharing the following proposed menu for the mid-day meal in Kolkata. However, I would like to clarify that no such menu has been finalised, and this list has not been issued by us,” Das said in his statement.

However, in another social media post on Saturday, the former ISKCON Kolkata Vice-President spoke in favour of vegetable items that have a higher protein intake. He also said that vegetarians have higher protein intake than non-vegetarians.

“If we’re talking about science, India’s protein map speaks for itself. Several states where the majority of people are vegetarian have higher protein intake than states where meat consumption is more common. Science: Protein in 100 gms: Egg: 13g, Fish: 22g, Soya chunks: 52-54g, Paneer: 22g, Rajma: 24g Moong, Massor Urad: 25g and Black Chana: 22g,” he wrote.

A day after this controversial social media post, Radharaman Das has been removed from all posts at ISKCON Kolkata.