'Islam is for broken, lost...': Sania Mirza's heartfelt message

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza has been using her social media platforms to spread messages of motivation and strength following her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Despite Malik’s shocking announcement of marriage to Lollywood actress Sana Javed, the tennis star has handled the situation with grace, garnering support from fans across India and Pakistan. It appears that Mirza has happily moved forward from this chapter in her life.

Recently, Sania took to her Instagram account to share a positive post about Islam. The post also emphasized that the religion is not only for the outwardly pious but also for individuals seeking solace and forgiveness.

The post read, “Islam isn’t reserved for the pious. For those who pray, fast and donate. For those who outwardly comply with what a Muslim “should” look like. It’s for the broken too. For the sinners. For the lost. For those waiting to be found. It’s for every single human soul looking for a way out of their despair. Don’t make this religion secluded to the self-righteous, when in reality it’s an open house for anyone seeking to find themselves and faith.”

Sania Mirza celebrated Eid with her family in Hyderabad and several pictures from the festivities are circulating online.

Sania and Shoaib Malik, who tied the knot in 2010, officially ended their marriage in 2023. They are currently co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.