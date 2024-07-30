Islam or Christianity? Taimur’s Nanny reveals what religion Kareena follows

Mumbai: Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, has been a beloved figure in the media since his birth. As a child, Taimur often appeared in public with his nanny, Lalita D’Silva, who gained her own following due to the family’s high profile.

In a recent interview, Lalita shared her experiences working with the Kapoor-Khan family. Interestingly, Lalita mentioned that Kareena, who practices Christianity, often requests hymns to be played for her children, Taimur and Jeh. This includes the Punjabi hymn “Ek Onkaar,” highlighting Kareena’s commitment to nurturing a positive and spiritually enriched environment for her kids.

I did not know that actress Kareena Kapoor and her mom follows Christianity. pic.twitter.com/fqfQJ40X8I — Priya (@priyaakulkarni2) July 30, 2024

She described Kareena as a caring mother who is strict about maintaining discipline, a trait she attributes to Kareena’s upbringing by her mother, Babita. According to Lalita, Kareena places great importance on her children’s education and daily routines, reflecting her disciplined background.

Lalita also described the Kapoor-Khan household as being down-to-earth. She noted that there is no distinction between the food served to the family and the staff, bringing the simplicity of the actors’ lifestyles. This approach creates a welcoming and respectful atmosphere, where everyone shares the same meals.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently appeared in the film “Crew,” directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and featuring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She is set to star in Hansal Mehta’s “The Buckingham Murders.”