Islamabad HC begins hearing Imran’s plea challenging Toshakhana verdict

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday began hearing a plea by incarcerated former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan which challenged his trial and conviction in the Toshakhana case, and is also expected to announce its decision later in the day.

Khan was sent to jail for three years on August 5 after a trial court in the capital convicted him in the case that involved concealing details of state gifts, reports Dawn news.

The verdict also disqualified the former premier from contesting general elections for five years.

Khan had subsequently filed an appeal at the IHC against his conviction.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had also approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the IHC’s decision to remand the case back to the trial court judge who had convicted him.

On Thursday, Khan’s counsel Latif Khosa had argued before an IHC division bench, focusing on three aspects — the release of the former premier owing to a short sentence; jurisdictional defects; and improper authorisation by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Dawn news reported.

However, the ECP lawyer had argued against the suspension of the sentence, asserting that the superior courts could suspend the sentence of those condemned prisoners who have at least completed six months imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had reiterated its decision to halt proceedings on Imran’s plea until the IHC verdict.

The apex court also ordered Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan to furnish an official report about the living conditions of Khan by August 28.

Khan is currently lodged in Attock jail.