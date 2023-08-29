Imran Khan’s conviction in Toshakhana case suspended, HC orders release

A heavy contingent of police and paramilitary Frontier Constabulary is present inside and outside IHC premises, The Express Tribune reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th August 2023 2:27 pm IST
Imran Khan not to be a key player in Pak politics: Interior Minister
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sentence in the Toshakhana case and ordered his release from jail.

A division bench of the IHC, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Tariq Mehmood Jahangir, announced the much-anticipated reserved decision, The Express Tribune reported.

The court said that the copy of the judgement will be available shortly.

MS Education Academy

On Monday, the counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the defendant in this case, concluded his arguments.

A heavy contingent of police and paramilitary Frontier Constabulary is present inside and outside IHC premises, The Express Tribune reported.

Separately, the former premier’s sisters Aleema and Uzma Khan also reached the court.

Meanwhile, a petition has been submitted on behalf of the PTI chief by his lawyer Suleman Safdar, praying to the court to restrain the Federal Investigation Agency, National Accountability Bureau and the police from arresting him in any other case.

Khan’s legal team has requested the court to hear this plea today.

When the IHC bench resumed hearing the case on Monday, ECP’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz presented detailed arguments responding to the points raised by Khan’s lead counsel Latif Khosa.

At the first hearing of the case on August 25, Khosa had argued that Imran’s sentence should be suspended in view of an unauthorized filing of a complaint by the ECP; lack of jurisdiction; the fact that Imran was sentenced to only three years in prison; that the trial court deprived him of the right of defence and that it delivered the order without hearing arguments about the complaint’s maintainability.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th August 2023 2:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button