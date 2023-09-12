Israel accuses Iran of building airport in Lebanon to launch attacks across border

Israel accused its big ‘rival’ country Iran of building an airport with militant group Hezbollah in the southern Lebanon area to be used for attacks against Israel across the border.

Israeli defence minister, Yoav Gallant on Monday, September 11 claimed that Iran has built a runway that passes through forested mountains about 20km away from Israel’s northern border.

While speaking at a security conference hosted by Reichman University near Tel Aviv, Gallant showed satellite photographs that he claimed as the site where the Iranian national flag and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah’s official flag could be seen.

Gallant further went on to say that Iran is plotting of big attack against citizens of Israel, using the runway as a base for a launchpad.

Also Read Israelis protest against overhaul plan ahead of key court discussion

However, the defence minister did not specify the the date of photographs. The location he displayed was from the Lebanese city of Jezzin, across the border from the Israeli town Metulla.

‘Exposing’ the plans of Iran against Israel, Gallant said Israel would be prepared to strike Hezbollah with “deadly force” to ensure “Hezbollah and Lebanon pay a heavy price”.

He outlined a list of ‘Iranian activities’ including their support for militant groups in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

At the same conference, Israel’s Mossad spy agency also accused Iran of plotting deadly attacks against Israel, saying Israel was prepared to strike perpetrators in “the heart of Tehran”.

Meanwhile, there is no official comment from Iran on the accusation, AP reported. A representative for Hezbollah also declined to comment.

In 2006, Israel and Hezbollah fought a war that continued for 34 days. The border has remained tense but largely quiet since then, with both sides wary of another major consequence.