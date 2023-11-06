Israel arrests Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi for ‘inciting terror’

In a continuation of the daily arrests taking place in the West Bank, since the outbreak of war on October 7 between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli army has arrested Ahed Tamimi, a prominent Palestinian activist, for “inciting terrorism”.

22-year-old Ahed was arrested on Monday, November 6, during an Israeli raid from the town of Nabi Saleh, west of Ramallah, in the middle of the occupied West Bank.

The activist “was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities”, an army spokesperson told AFP. “Ahed was transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning.”

The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, shared a photo of Tamimi’s arrest in handcuffs on the X platform, and said, “Greetings to the Israeli army forces who arrested Ahed Tamimi from Nabi Saleh.”

He added, “She was previously convicted of attacking Israeli army soldiers, and since the outbreak of the war, she has expressed her sympathy and support for the people (Nazis) on social media, and called for zero tolerance for terrorists and supporters of terrorism.”

כל הכבוד לכוחות צה"ל שעצרו הלילה את המחבלת ו"פעילת זכויות האדם" עהד תמימי מנבי סאלח שהורשעה בעבר בתקיפת חיילי צה"ל ומאז פרוץ המלחמה מביעה הזדהות ותמיכה בחיות האדם הנאצים ברשתות החברתיות. אפס סובלנות עם מחבלים ועם תומכי טרור! רק ככה! pic.twitter.com/YeozAiUxvd — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) November 6, 2023

Nariman Al-Tamimi, Ahed’s mother, told Anadolu correspondent that an Israeli army raided the home and confiscated family members mobile phones.

Her father Bassem Tamimi was arrested by Israeli army during a raid in the town on October 20.

Since October 7, Israel has arrested 1,740 Palestinians in overnight raids, most under laws and military orders allowing detention without trial or charge.