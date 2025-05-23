Israel asks civilians in Gaza to evacuate ahead of intensified offensive

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have issued an urgent call for residents in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate ahead of an expected intensification of its military offensive.

The evacuation order issued on Thursday covered the towns of Beit Lahia and Jabalia, the Jabalia refugee camp, and northern neighbourhoods of Gaza City, areas that Israel has already carried out heavy airstrikes in recent days, killing scores and forcing the local population to flee for the third time or more, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The IDF will significantly expand its military operations in your areas,” said Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the IDF, in a post on X, claiming that militants were operating in the targeted zones.

“The areas you are in are considered dangerous combat zones… For your safety, evacuate immediately to the south,” he added.

Israel has rejected international calls to halt the war and reach a hostage release deal with Hamas.

Operation Gideon’s Chariots

On Saturday, it launched Operation Gideon’s Chariots, significantly escalating its 19-month offensive.

Israeli officials said the aim is to defeat Hamas and secure the return of 58 hostages held in Gaza.

The operation includes seizing control of the entire Gaza Strip, maintaining military control over the territory, and displacing the population to the south, according to Israeli sources.

The Palestinian death toll has reached 53,655 since October 2023, according to the Gaza health authorities.

The Israeli military on May 19 instructed residents of Khan Younis to evacuate as it prepares for what it describes as a major offensive in southern Gaza.

IDF told civilians to move towards al-Mawasi

The IDF told civilians to move towards al-Mawasi, a coastal area in western Gaza, warning that Khan Younis and surrounding areas would become a “dangerous combat zone”.

In a statement, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee said, “Terrorist organisations have brought you disaster. For your safety, evacuate immediately.”

The order, one of the largest in recent months, also covers Bani Suhaila and Abasan.

According to hospitals in Gaza, more than 100 people have been killed in the past 24 hours.