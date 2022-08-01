Israel begins vaccinating children under 5 yrs against Covid-19

The vaccine jabs will either be three doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine, said the Ministry.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Umm E Maria  |   Updated: 1st August 2022 10:21 am IST
Image: IANS

Jerusalem: A nationwide vaccination campaign against Covid-19 for children aged between six months to five years was launched in Israel.

The vaccination will provide children “with an important protection layer against serious illness and post-Covid symptoms,” said a statement issued by the Israeli Health Ministry on Sunday evening.

The vaccine is especially recommended for children at risk of severe Covid-19 illness due to underlying health conditions that impair the immune system, the Ministry added.

MS Education Academy

The vaccine jabs will either be three doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine, said the Ministry.

Vaccination for children under the age of five was approved by the Ministry’s Director General Nachman Ash earlier this July, following a recommendation by a panel of experts.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button