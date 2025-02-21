Israel blocks displaced Palestinians from returning to Jenin refugee camp

Israeli forces have barred displaced Palestinians from returning to their homes in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, February 19.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered at the main entrance of the camp following reports from the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority that residents would be allowed to return for a limited time before being required to leave.

“We came here to see what happened to our camp, but the Israeli army prevented us and chased us away,” Palestinian resident Basma Masharqa told Anadolu Agency.

“We know our home has been demolished. I want to return despite my heartbreak, just to see even the ruins. We say to the occupation: Enough! Get out of our camp. There is nothing left that you haven’t done.”

According to the Palestinian News Agency Wafa, a 50-year-old woman was shot in the chest and abdomen by Israeli forces at the Return Roundabout near the camp’s entrance, while a child and a young man were detained after attempting, along with several others, to enter the camp to check on their homes.

Jenin Refugee Camp | Displaced families are trying to return to their homes after 30 days of displacement amid the ongoing Israeli offensive, but the Israeli occupation forces are threatening to open fire on anyone who comes near. pic.twitter.com/izNiotiOtA — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 19, 2025

This comes as Wednesday marks 30 days since Israeli forces began their offensive on Jenin, resulting in at least 26 Palestinian deaths.

Israeli forces have deployed hundreds of soldiers and bulldozers, demolishing homes and tearing up vital infrastructure in the overcrowded camp, forcing nearly all of its residents to flee.

More than 120 homes have been completely demolished, leaving widespread destruction in the camp.

According to figures from the Palestinian Authority, approximately 17,000 people have been displaced, leaving the camp nearly deserted.