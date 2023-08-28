Israel: Brother charged for murdering sister due to her sexual orientation

The three were charged with murder under aggravated circumstances, crimes with incendiary weapons, and obstruction of justice.

Image Representational (Twitter)

Tel Aviv: The Haifa District Attorney’s Office (Criminal) submitted to the Haifa District Court an indictment against a resident of the northern Arab town Kisra-Sumei and two other defendants who are residents of another northern Arab town Shfar’am for the murder of Druze Woman Sarit Ahmad, 18, in June.

Sa’id Ahmad, one of the three, is alleged to have hired the other two to kill his sister because he did not accept her sexual orientation.

