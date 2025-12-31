Israel claims 20,900 strikes across Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen in 2025

The Israeli military has claimed it carried out around 20,900 air strikes and conducted approximately 430 operations across multiple fronts in 2025, according to a statement by its Arabic-language spokesperson.

In a post on X on Wednesday, December 31, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the operations took place in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran and the occupied West Bank, which Israel refers to as Judea and Samaria.

Gaza and West Bank operations

According to the statement, the IDF said its operations in the Gaza Strip focused on weakening Hamas’ military capabilities. It claimed that during the year it:

Killed 19,530 Palestinians

Destroyed about 13,910 sites described as militant infrastructure

Struck around 270 weapons depots.

Among the senior Hamas leaders it assassinated were Muhammad Sinwar, Muhammad Shabana, Abdullah Abu Shamala and Raed Saad.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces said they:

Killed about 230 Palestinians

Arrested approximately 7,400 wanted suspects, including 1,190 armed individuals

Seized more than 1,300 weapons

Confiscated 16.4 million shekels allegedly linked to militant financing

Demolished dozens of buildings it said were used to plan attacks.

Lebanon front

On the northern front, the Israeli military claimed it:

Killed about 380 Hezbollah fighters

Struck nearly 950 targets, including:

Launch platforms

Military buildings

Tunnel shafts

It also reported around 1,920 ceasefire violations, which it attributed to Hezbollah.

Iran operations

The statement said the IDF struck around 1,500 targets in Iran during what it described as Operation Rising Lion, claiming the killing of:

30 senior Iranian military officials

11 nuclear scientists

Yemen front

In Yemen, the military said it carried out:

20 targeted strikes

Using 180 fighter jets

Targeting about 230 military objectives

It claimed 13 senior Houthi leaders were killed.

Israeli soldier deaths in 2025

In a related development, Israeli media reported that 151 Israeli soldiers were killed in 2025 under various circumstances.

According to the reports:

91 soldiers were killed during operational activity or in what were described as “hostile acts”

21 soldiers died by suicide

Others died in weapons incidents, traffic accidents and criminal cases.

Regarding suicides:

13 occurred outside military bases

Eight occurred within bases

11 were conscripts

One was a career soldier

Nine were reservists

Five had previously received mental health treatment or shown signs of psychological distress.

Israeli media said the number of suicides in 2025 was unchanged from 2024, compared with 14 cases in 2022, with the IDF attributing the rise in recent years to the psychological impact of the prolonged war in Gaza.