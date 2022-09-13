‘Israel committed 4,000 crimes in Jerusalem in 2022’: Report

A recent report by the Palestine Information Centre states that Israel committed 3,940 crimes against Palestinians in Jerusalem in 2022.

There were 1,299 crimes committed in Jerusalem in the month of April alone. Among these six persons were killed and 1,114 including women and children were wounded. The centre carried out the survey for eight months between January 1 and August 31.

A total of 34,117 Jewish settlers raided Al-Aqsa Mosque during the same period. Whereas 28,013 Jewish settlers had carried out similar raids during the same time in 2021. The Israeli forces issued 89 deportation orders against Palestinian activists employed in Jerusalem Waqf (Endowment) Department.

The report further stated that 1,400 Palestinians were detained during the same period, the Israeli forces also demolished 71 homes and issued demolition orders against many more.