Israel continues to pound Rafah despite growing outrage over ‘tent massacre’

Despite growing international condemnation and warnings of potential humanitarian catastrophe over the ‘tent massacre’, that led to killing of 45 Palestinians in a designated ‘safe zone’, Israel has continued its relentless bombardment in Rafah, a densely populated city in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

According to the reporters, Israel escalated its shelling on Rafah throughout the night, Palestinian families fled from Tel Zorub to Tal al-Sultan as Israeli tanks advanced through the city. The rescue crew members recovered the bodies of seven people and six wounded from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an Israeli raid in the ‘Oraiba area, north of Rafah.

Palestinian families are fleeing Rafah as Israel intensifies its bombardment and pushes tanks into the heart of the city. pic.twitter.com/N9CBW6CWaW — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Kuwait Specialized Hospital in Rafah also announced the killing of two of its staff in an Israeli drone attack. The hospital identified the two staff as Rashid Barhoum, 23, and Musab al-Arja, 22.

BREAKING| Fire belts and heavy shelling by Israel's military on the western and northern parts of Rafah. pic.twitter.com/ptppRCrjGh — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 27, 2024

Israel launched a devastating attack on Rafah on Sunday night, May 26, that led to the burning of tents of displaced Palestinians, resulting in at least 45 deaths, mostly women, children, and the elderly. The camp was designated as a “safe zone” for displaced Palestinians fleeing the ongoing conflict.

Images and video clips surfaced on social media platforms depicted the grim aftermath, with several mutilated bodies of the civilians recovered from beneath the rubble of bombed homes.

According to Palestinian officials, the Israeli strikes hit refugee areas at night time when families were preparing to sleep. The deadly strikes set their tents and makeshift shelters ablaze. Survivors described the terrifying scene, with children screaming and shrapnel falling into the tents.

The fatal strikes have sparked widespread international condemnation, with leaders from France, Canada, and the European Union calling for an immediate ceasefire and respect for international humanitarian law. Meanwhile, Algeria requested that the UN Security meet to discuss the Israeli strikes on a camp.

Saudi Arabia, UAE condemn attack

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also condemned the new massacre committed by Israel. In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry stressed the Kingdom’s “categorical rejection of the continued flagrant violations by Israeli forces of all international and humanitarian resolutions, laws and norms.”

The devastating attack on Palestinians was launched just two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah, citing the “immediate risk”.

It ordered that Israel “immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”

Despite a week passing since the ICJ demanded Israel to immediately halt its offensive attacks in Rafah city, Israeli tanks have now reached the heart of Rafah.



The recent massacre in Rafah has further terrorized and displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians living on the… pic.twitter.com/Zg3rxYHBIj — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 28, 2024

Reacting to the massive outrage, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called the country’s strike on a displacement camp in Rafah a “tragic mistake”. He said that Israel is investigating the incident, CNN reported.

In his address at the Israeli Knesset, Netanyahu said, “Despite our best effort, not to harm those not involved, unfortunately, a tragic mistake happened last night. We are investigating the case.”

Pertinently, the Israeli military has launched a ground invasion of Rafah and seized control of the nearby Rafah crossing into Egypt, which serves as the main entry point for aid into the besieged Palestinian territory. Over 800,000 Palestinians had already fled the city since the start of the Israeli operation.