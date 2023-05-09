Israel conveys willingness to partner with India in advanced technologies

New Delhi: Israel has conveyed its willingness to partner with India in advanced technologies.

India has also expressed its interest for Indo-Israel bilateral corporation, and sought increased investments by Israeli companies in India for the co-production of defence equipment.

These were discussed during bilateral talks between India and Israel here on Tuesday, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meeting an Israeli delegation led by its Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

During the meeting, Singh underlined Government of India’s priority towards indigenisation in accordance with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ policy.

Also Read Repetition of Nakba? Israel calls tenders for new west bank settlement units

The Defence Minister acknowledged the cooperation being extended by Israeli companies and encouraged them for more investments in India and for forging joint ventures with Indian partners to manufacture defence equipment in the country.

Cohen on his part affirmed continued cooperation of Israel in India’s endeavour for indigenisation and conveyed the willingness to cooperate and partner in advanced technologies.

Both sides acknowledged the completion of 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and looked forward to further strengthening the bilateral ties.