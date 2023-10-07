Israel declares readiness for war after rocket attacks from Gaza

Dozens of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday morning, October 7, killing five people and another 15 wounded, Palestinian News Agency reported.

Following the massive barrage of rockets from Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said that it is declaring a state of readiness for war.

In a statement, the IDF says Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi is holding an assessment and approving plans of action.

“Hamas… which is behind this attack, will bear the results and responsibility for the events,” the IDF says.

This comes as part of Hamas’ new operation to avenge the recent and frequent storming of Al-Aqsa mosque by Israelis.

Also Read Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa complex on 6th day of Sukkot holiday

The rocket fire was launched from multiple locations in Gaza starting at 6:30 am local time (0330 GMT), setting off sirens in numerous cities and towns.

The Israeli Army reports Palestinian militants have entered Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting residents along the border to stay indoors.

مصادر عبرية: آثار القصف الصاروخي على "تل أبيب" pic.twitter.com/lKlZ6EwOlH — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2023

عاجل| مصادر عبرية: مقتل مستوطنة بعمليات القصف الصاروخي من قطاع غزة صوب المستوطنات. — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2023

🔴 Initial Report: Terrorists have infiltrated Israel from Gaza.

Residents in the area have been asked to stay in their homes.

Details to follow. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

Video clips circulated on social media platforms showed burning cars in Ashkelon, as a result of rockets falling.

Explosions could be heard in the videos.

In another video, large black plumes of smoke from fires can be seen from a suspected impact site.

عاجل| مصادر عبرية: آثار القصف الصاروخي في بئر السبع المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/fTRCibkj1b — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2023

عاجل| مصادر عبرية: آثار الصواريخ في عسقلان المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/8bEuDc74Tn — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2023

تغطية صحفية: صورة من عمليات الإنزال خلف الخطوط شرق قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/knnr17vc08 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 7, 2023

Hamas launches military operation against Israel

As per a report by the Associated Press, the leader of Hamas’s military wing says the group has launched a new operation against Israel.

In a rare public statement, Mohammed Deif said that 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel early Saturday to begin “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm”. Israel also reported an infiltration from Gaza.

“We’ve decided to say enough is enough,” Deif said as he urged all Palestinians to confront Israel.

As per a report by Shehab News Agency, dozens of Palestinian militants stormed an Israeli army site in the northern Gaza Strip, where soldiers were captured.

Hamas fighters took control of the police station in Israel’s Sderot and a number of people were injured in an exchange of fire, the Israel Broadcasting Authority reported.

مشاهد تاريخية تُسجلها غزة.. تغطية صحفية: "فلسطينيون يوثقون خطف كتائب القسام لجثث جنود إسرائيليين وسحبهم إلى غزة".#طوفان_الاقصي pic.twitter.com/QD8ggWc0ca — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 7, 2023

تغطية صحفية: "فرحة استثنائية تعيشها غزة مع عودة المقاتلين الذين اقتحموا مستوطنات الغلاف". pic.twitter.com/QamNhw23RR — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 7, 2023

The launches occurred amid increased tensions along Israel’s border with Gaza and heavy fighting in the West Bank.

Israel has imposed a siege on Gaza since 2007 after Hamas seized power in the Strip. Since then, the Palestinian and Israeli factions have fought a devastating escalation.