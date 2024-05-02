Israel denounces Colombia for breaking diplomatic ties

Published: 2nd May 2024
Jerusalem: Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has denounced Colombian President Gustavo Petro for deciding to break diplomatic ties with Israel over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Katz accused Petro on Wednesday on social media platform X of being “a hateful anti-Semite”.

“Relations between Israel and Colombia have always been warm,” Katz wrote, adding that Petro “won’t be able to change that”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Petro said in a public speech in Bogota, “Tomorrow we will break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel … for having a government, for having a President who is genocidal.”

The Colombian President had criticised Israel’s military operations against Hamas in Gaza and requested to join South Africa’s lawsuit at the International Court of Justice, which accuses Israel of genocide, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel’s retaliatory attacks on Hamas-ruled Gaza have killed more than 34,500 people, mostly civilians, displaced most of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million, and wrought hunger and devastation across the enclave.

